TOWN OF STERLING — A rural Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday, May 31, in Vernon County.
Joseph L. Blaha, 41, was eastbound on Hwy. N, near Gilman Road, about 11:30 a.m. on the east side of Retreat, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Blaha lost control, the vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment and overturned several times. Blaha was ejected from the vehicle and sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Blaha was listed in stable condition on Sunday.
Wheatland Fire, Wheatland First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Air assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.