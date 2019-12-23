Rural Viroqua man injured in single-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 27

A rural Viroqua man received non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash State Hwy. 27, south of Tainter Hollow Road in the town of Franklin, Monday. Dec. 16.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:48 a.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the crash. Colton J. Fox, 18, was driving his 2003 Dodge Neon south on State Hwy. 27. Fox was adjusting some audio equipment and drifted off the right side of the road. Fox overcorrected, crossing the centerline and entering the ditch, and striking a tree. Fox was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication by the Viroqua Fire Department. Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance treated Fox on scene and requested Gundersen Air. Fox was transported via Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.