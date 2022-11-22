 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Viroqua man injured in truck vs. farm tractor collision

Crash Brudos

Roger Thompson, 66, of rural Viroqua, who was operating a farm tractor, was injured in a truck/farm tractor collision in the town of Franklin, Nov. 21. The operator of the truck was Thomas Brudos, 37, also of rural Viroqua.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A rural Viroqua man was injured in a truck/farm tractor collision the morning of Nov. 21 in the town of Franklin.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at about 10:45 a.m. Thomas Brudos, 37, of rural Viroqua, was operating a truck, traveling east on County Road NN, southwest of Viroqua. While making a right turn onto Thompson Road, the Brudos vehicle collided with a farm tractor operated by Roger Thompson, 66, also of rural Viroqua. The tractor was traveling north on Thompson Road, approaching the intersection at the time of the crash.

Injured in the crash was Roger Thompson, who was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by private vehicle. He was treated and released.

Neither Brudos, nor his passenger, Leif Thompson, 27, of Viroqua, reported any injuries.

Thomas Brudos and Leif Thompson were both wearing seat belts. Roger Thompson was not wearing a seat belt.

