Rural Viroqua man injured in truck vs. farm tractor collision

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at about 10:45 a.m. Thomas Brudos, 37, of rural Viroqua, was operating a truck, traveling east on County Road NN, southwest of Viroqua. While making a right turn onto Thompson Road, the Brudos vehicle collided with a farm tractor operated by Roger Thompson, 66, also of rural Viroqua. The tractor was traveling north on Thompson Road, approaching the intersection at the time of the crash.