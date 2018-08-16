A rural Viroqua man escaped injury following a motor vehicle accident Aug. 16 at about 12:30 a.m. on Hwy. 56 near Ostrem Road in the town of Jefferson.
Samuel J. Hudnall, 38, was traveling west on Hwy. 56, a short distance east of Bud, when he lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, coming to rest on its side in the road. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Hudnall left the scene of the accident but later reported it to law enforcement. Hudnall was wearing his seat belt and he did not report any injuries.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.