Rural Viroqua woman converts grain bin into a spare room

“There was a large gap,” she said. “It was not high enough.” Using a 4x6 board and two jacks, Bjornstad raised the roof until the space became smaller and smaller. “That was scary to jack up the roof.”

Bjornstad did all of the work herself except for the spray foam insulation and the cement pad, both of which she hired done. “I ran my own power; I love to do that,” she said.

Bjornstad reused and repurposed all sorts of materials to make the interior cozy. The floor boards came from her husband’s work (She planed and burnt them for a grainy look and applied shellac purchased from Habitat for Humanity.) Tin on the walls came from the old Newry School, old barn boards were used throughout the interior, ceiling tin painted white was found on Facebook and she installed recycled windows

Even though the grain bin is just 14 feet wide and 12 feet high, Bjornstand was able to create a changing space using an old door on hinges (the doorknob is a handsaw handle) and a curtain.

An antique Murphy bed is against one wall. Bjornstad saw the bed, which came from Chicago, for sale on Facebook. She drove to Chicago, took it apart and brought it home. “I spent a night on the bed and it was amazing,” she said.