Rural Viroqua woman converts grain bin into a spare room

Collyn Bjornstad of rural Viroqua likes to keep busy doing creative things such as making quilts out of T-shirts, and building and painting wooden seasonal decorations to grace her front porch. Her latest creative project was on a larger scale – she converted a grain bin into a spare room on her property.
Bjornstad saw an early 1900s Columbian brand grain bin on Facebook and purchased it in November 2019. The bin was in an Iowa field. She said this type of grain bin was known for being smaller than most, and was quite popular. The grain bin retains many original features, including locks on the door and the brand name painted on the exterior. The grain bin’s vent at the very top of the roof serves as a skylight, which can be accessed by a ladder that’s an original built-in feature.
In order to transport the grain bin to Wisconsin, Bjornstad dismantled it piece by piece over two months. Initially she wanted to bring it home in one piece, but she didn’t have the equipment to haul it over the Lansing Bridge. Using an electric drill and a generator in the field, Bjornstad began dismantling it, starting with the roof. She said there are 260 bolts on each of the three rings; that number doesn’t include the bolts in the roof. “My girlfriend Amanda helped with the top,” she said.
Bjornstad used a shovel to dig a hole larger than the grain bin before the cement pad was poured in May of 2020. Once the cement cured, she put up the walls and then the roof.
“There was a large gap,” she said. “It was not high enough.” Using a 4x6 board and two jacks, Bjornstad raised the roof until the space became smaller and smaller. “That was scary to jack up the roof.”
Bjornstad did all of the work herself except for the spray foam insulation and the cement pad, both of which she hired done. “I ran my own power; I love to do that,” she said.
Bjornstad reused and repurposed all sorts of materials to make the interior cozy. The floor boards came from her husband’s work (She planed and burnt them for a grainy look and applied shellac purchased from Habitat for Humanity.) Tin on the walls came from the old Newry School, old barn boards were used throughout the interior, ceiling tin painted white was found on Facebook and she installed recycled windows
Even though the grain bin is just 14 feet wide and 12 feet high, Bjornstand was able to create a changing space using an old door on hinges (the doorknob is a handsaw handle) and a curtain.
An antique Murphy bed is against one wall. Bjornstad saw the bed, which came from Chicago, for sale on Facebook. She drove to Chicago, took it apart and brought it home. “I spent a night on the bed and it was amazing,” she said.
The space also includes an original green porcelain-covered Stewart cook stove from the early 1900s. A Co-op brand refrigerator stands next to the stove. She repainted the fridge to match the stove’s green color. Bjornstad said the refrigerator might be from the 1920s because she found a 1928 maintenance tag on the appliance.
She repurposed a chicken feeder to hang on the wall as bookshelf, a red metal gas can has been converted into a table lamp, an old trunk has been turned on its end to serve as storage for bedding, rusty hinges are used as hooks, and an old rocking chair from Goodwill offers a comfortable place to sit.
Adding to the spare room’s coziness is a flickering lightbulb in a kerosene lamp on the Murphy bed and a light tucked into a small woodstove, making it look as though there’s a fire burning.
The grain bin currently doesn’t have running water, but Bjornstad is prepared – an old washtub has been converted into a sink, the base of which is an old school desk.
Bjornstad said she enjoys making something out of nothing and giving old objects new life.
“I’ve been off work since COVID; I’m a welder at Toro,” she said. “This kept me busy. I like doing this stuff. I was winging it.”
