Rural Westby man injured in car vs. horse-drawn buggy collision

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Colby J. Wyman, 19, of rural La Farge, was operating a passenger car westbound on County Road D, just west of Hall Road. Emanuel C. Hershberger, 69, of rural Westby, was operating a horse-drawn buggy. Hershberger had just entered the roadway by making a right, or westbound turn, from a private driveway along the north side of the roadway ahead of the Wyman vehicle. Hershberger traveled about 200 feet west before he was struck in the rear by the Wyman vehicle.