Rural Westby man injured in car vs. horse-drawn buggy collision

A rural Westby man was injured in a car versus horse-drawn buggy collision Tuesday, Feb. 9 on County Road D, just west of Hall Road in the town of Clinton.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Colby J. Wyman, 19, of rural La Farge, was operating a passenger car westbound on County Road D, just west of Hall Road. Emanuel C. Hershberger, 69, of rural Westby, was operating a horse-drawn buggy. Hershberger had just entered the roadway by making a right, or westbound turn, from a private driveway along the north side of the roadway ahead of the Wyman vehicle. Hershberger traveled about 200 feet west before he was struck in the rear by the Wyman vehicle.
Wyman said he attempted to stop, but due to the extreme cold and hard-packed snow, his brakes locked. There was an uninvolved, on oncoming (eastbound) vehicle abeam, or beside the buggy, when the collision occurred. Hershberger sustained minor injuries and refused medial treatment.
The Westby First Responders, La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.