Rural Westby man injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 82

A rural Westby man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash, Monday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of County Hwy. S and State Hwy. 82.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Rodney A. Johnson, 68, was driving a cargo truck northbound on County Hwy. S at 12:42 p.m. Johnson failed to yield the right of away to an eastbound truck pulling a trailer hauling a Bobcat skid steer.
The truck and trailer were being operated by Jesse Riffey, 61, of rural Hillsboro and his passenger Ethan Riffey, 17, also of rural Hillsboro. Jesse Riffey tried to avoid the crash but was unable to. Johnson's vehicle struck the back of Riffey's truck and trailer. Riffey's truck went out of control, causing the skid steer to be ejected off the trailer. Johnson's truck and Riffey's truck and trailer came to rest in the middle of State Hwy. 82. The skid steer came to rest on its side in the river.
Johnson was transported by La Farge EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Both Ethan and Jesse Riffey were treated and released at the scene. The Hwy. 82 was closed for about and hour for clean-up efforts.
Vernon County Emergency Management and Wisconsin DNR also assisted at the scene.