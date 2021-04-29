Rural Westby man involved in single-vehicle crash near Cashton

A rural Westby man was injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Cashton on Carlson Ridge Road, Tuesday, April 27.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3:11 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified about the crash. Edward D. Bethhauser, 64, reported he began sneezing. Bethhauser was unable to control his vehicle. Bethhauser's vehicle left the roadway, hitting a fence and small trees, coming to rest after hitting a large tree about 100 feet off the road. Bethhauser was able to free himself from the wreckage. Area residents heard the crash and came to provide help.
Bethauser was checked out by Cashton First Responders and La Farge Ambulance Service for minor injuries. Bethhauser refused transportation to the hospital.
Bethauser was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Cashton Fire Department also assisted at the scene.