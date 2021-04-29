Rural Westby man involved in single-vehicle crash near Cashton

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3:11 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified about the crash. Edward D. Bethhauser, 64, reported he began sneezing. Bethhauser was unable to control his vehicle. Bethhauser's vehicle left the roadway, hitting a fence and small trees, coming to rest after hitting a large tree about 100 feet off the road. Bethhauser was able to free himself from the wreckage. Area residents heard the crash and came to provide help.