Safety paramount when riding off-highway vehicles this summer

With the unofficial beginning of summer just around the corner, and as temperatures have steadily risen, many outdoorspeople, especially those in rural areas, are beginning to utilize their ATVs and UTVs in wide open fields or on specially designed trails.

As enjoyable as it is to feel the wind in your face while riding these machines, special care must be taken to ensure your trip doesn’t end in tragedy.

Wisconsin has seen a steady increase in ATV/UTV accident fatalities, beginning in 2020 when 38 people died as a result of injuries sustained, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which was 16 more than the previous year. Last year, 47 fatalities were reported, including one in Hillsboro and another in Bangor.

Gundersen Health System’s Megan Anderson, coordinator, Trauma Injury Prevention, said there’s been a huge increase in the number of injuries treated at Gundersen related to ATV and UTV use, beginning in 2020. The popularity of the vehicles had been climbing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then as people wanted to do more outdoors during that time, their use jumped significantly.

Usage alone would suggest the number of injuries would increase, but Anderson said speed is also a factor, as is alcohol and drug use. However, the biggest reason people are injured is because of inexperience. Of the 47 people who died in Wisconsin in 2021, just five were operator safety certified.

“It’s recommended that people take a hands-on rider safety course, if they can, to learn how to operate the machines safely,” Anderson said. “I think a lot of people just don’t know how dangerous they can be if not operated appropriately.”

That operation includes how – and if – passengers are positioned on the vehicle. Many ATVs aren’t built for more than one rider, and adding people – especially children – increases the risk. She added that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that no one under the age of 16 operate an off-highway vehicle.

To make sure your ride is a successful one, Anderson said wearing a helmet and all other appropriate pieces of safety gear are the most effective way to stay safe.

“Helmets are a big one to prevent traumatic brain injury,” she said. “A lot of traumatic injuries can happen when people run into something at a high rate of speed and are ejected from their vehicle or the machine lands on them.”

If young people do decide to ride, having adult supervision is important.

“When you think about private land and people who own ATVs, think about children and their friends and people who might not be as experienced in riding an ATV,” Anderson said. “Have an adult supervisor who’s able to enforce the safety rules.”

And if your UTV has a seat belt, use it.

“They’re an important safety feature on them,” Anderson said.

