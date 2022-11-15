Salvation Army bell-ringing begins Nov. 19 in Vernon County; volunteers are needed

Once again the ting-a-ling of bells will be heard when The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign begins in Vernon County Nov. 19 and ends Dec. 24.

Kim Tainter, kettle coordinator, is looking for individuals to ring the bell at several locations. The locations include Hansen’s IGA in Westby, and Quillin’s, Nelson-Agri Center, Walgreens and Walmart in Viroqua. Bell-ringing is outside only at Walmart, but all other locations offer bell-ringing inside if the weather is bad.

Volunteers can ring bells Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at each location. Two-hour shifts are suggested, however, any amount of time volunteers can ring is appreciated, Tainter said. Arrangements can be made if Monday or Tuesday is a better day. There is no bell-ringing on Sunday due to Salvation Army policy.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to fill all of these time slots,” she said. Last year was Tainter’s first year of lining up bell-ringers and about 115 different individuals rang the bell, with some individuals ringing multiple times. Tainter encourages groups to have some fun while ringing – dress up, sing and welcome individuals visiting the local stores. “This is also a great way for individuals to earn community service hours for college, church, etc.”

There are also containers at the checkout at local Kwik Trip stores and all money taken in during the months of November and December go to The Salvation Army. There are also red tabletop containers at various locations throughout the area.

If anyone would like to make a donation via check, they may send it to Kim Tainter, S1901 Saugstad Rd., Westby WI 54667. Donors can make the check payable to The Salvation Army with Vernon County Salvation Army in the memo line, or make it payable to Vernon County Salvation Army.

The total dollars raised in Vernon County during the season last year was $30,878. Tainter said 88% of the funds raised stay in the county and helped 203 individuals last season. The funds raised will help with food, housing, utilities, gas, heat, rent and disaster assistance (floods, etc.)

“The Vernon County Kettle Campaign was a success last year due to the outstanding bell-ringers in a very giving community,” she said. “I would like to thank the businesses who allowed bell-ringing last season and also the many individuals who rang the bell to raise funds for those in need.”

Tainter said it’s very easy to walk by an unmanned kettle, so having a ringer at a kettle makes a huge difference. If you’d like to ring the bell for The Salvation Army, call Kim at 608-606-2582.