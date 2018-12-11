Volunteers have been ringing The Salvation Army bells in Vernon County since Nov. 17, and as of Monday, they have raised $10,085.
All money raised during the bell-ringing campaign stays local, helping with such things as fire and flood victims, prescriptions and utility bills, food pantries, Toys for Tots, Stuff the Bus and air conditioners for the elderly.
Tabletop kettles are located in Readstown at Kickapoo KWK Stop and Kickapoo Corners, in Viroqua at Royal Bank and in Westby at Nordic Lanes.
Donations can also be mailed to Linda Gilardi, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665. Last year, The Salvation Army drive raised $19,255, exceeding 2016’s total of $15,740.
Gilardi, who is one of the volunteers in charge of organizing bell-ringers, said there is still a need for more people to ring bells through Dec. 24, when the campaign ends. Volunteers ring bells daily at Quillin's, Walmart, Nelson Agri-Center and the Viroqua Food Co-op from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They can take one- to two-hour time slots.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering at Quillin’s, Nelson Agri-Center and Walmart, may contact Gilardi at 637-2216 or gilardi2@frontiernet.net. People who wish to ring bells at the Viroqua Food Co-op, may contact Karen Dahl at 637-7710 or kdahl@mwt.net.
Volunteers at Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center ring bells outdoors, while those at Viroqua Food Co-op and Quillin’s are indoors.
