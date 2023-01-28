Sam Bibby is new new regional crops educator for Sauk, Vernon and Juneau counties

Bibby grew up on a farm in Trempealeau County, where he still farms part-time today. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned his undergraduate degree in soil and crop science in 2019. He then attended North Dakota State University and earned his master’s degree in plant science. Bibby’s masters research was titled “Corn-Alfalfa Intercropping with Different Row Spacings” and was focused on developing a more profitable way for producers in the Northern Great Plains to establish alfalfa. Most recently, he worked for the NDSU Forages and Industrial Crops Program as the Research Specialist and was responsible for designing, managing, and analyzing field trials related to forage and industrial crop production.