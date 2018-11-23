Samuel Urch and Serena Baker have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for October.
Urch’s first-semester classes at Viroqua High School include Spanish II, anatomy and physiology, video production, band and drawing. His second-semester classes include AP language and composition, AP calculus, contemporary literature and physical education.
His school activities are cross country, band and track. In the community, Urch does volunteer water quality monitoring.
Urch’s hobbies are reading and spending time outdoors. He plans to attend college.
He is the son of Matt Urch and Sara Martinez.
Baker’s senior-year classes include physics, AP psychology, introduction to health careers/medical terminology, band, personal finance, physical education, AP English, AP calculus and an internship at the elementary school.
Her school activities are National Honor Society (vice president), student council, senior class president, yearbook committee, volleyball (captain), softball, school board representative and band (drum majorette and clarinet).
Baker’s community activities include dance through Sole Expressions Studio and Bible study. In her spare times she enjoys kayaking, hiking and fishing.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in neurobiology or elementary education.
She is the daughter of Eric and Renee Baker.
