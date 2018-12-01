The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting Santa Claus at the library, on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 10:30am. Santa will visit with children in front of the fireplace and distribute presents to all children in attendance. Please bring your cameras to take pictures or the library staff can take pictures for you.
For more information, call the Library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.