Santa Claus to visit Viroqua library

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting Santa Claus in December. Santa will be at the library Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 a.m.
Santa will visit with children in front of the fireplace and distribute presents to all children in attendance. Please bring your cameras to take pictures or the library staff can take pictures for you. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 there will be a staging area in the library lobby with children’s crafts. Small groups will be let into the library every 15 minutes to keep the number of people inside the building at a controlled level.
For more information , call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.