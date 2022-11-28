 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa Claus visits Viroqua for Twinklefest events

Santa Claus was a busy elf, Friday, as he visited Viroqua for the city’s Twinklefest activities.

Friday afternoon he was on hand for photos during Christmas on Court Street. In the evening he rode in the Twinklefest Parade.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

