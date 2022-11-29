Santa to visit Viroqua library Dec. 7

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting Santa Claus in December.
Santa will be at the library, Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Santa will visit with children in front of the fireplace and distribute presents to all children in attendance. Please bring your cameras to take pictures or the library staff can take pictures for you.
For more information about this upcoming program, call the library at 608-637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.