In honor of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush, all SBA Business Recovery Centers in Wisconsin will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 5 and will reopen Thursday, Dec. 6 at normal operating hours. Centers are located as indicated below.
Dane County: SBA Wisconsin District Office - Madison, 740 Regent St., Suite 100, Madison. Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.
Juneau County: Juneau County Economic Development Corporation, 122 Main St., Camp Douglas. Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.
Sauk County: Reedsburg City Hall, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg. Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.
Vernon County: Vernon County – Basement Conference Room. 318 Fairlane Dr., Viroqua. Hours: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed: Saturdays and Sundays.
Additional details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Completed applications should be returned to a center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. For more information about SBA recovery assistance, visit www.sba.gov.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 17. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 18, 2019.
