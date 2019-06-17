The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses in Wisconsin that working capital loans are still available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides from Aug. 17 through Sept. 14, 2018.
“Businesses that suffered economic losses as a result of the disaster and want to apply for low-Interest loans from the SBA are urged to do so before the July 18 deadline,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.
Low-interest disaster loans are available in the following counties: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waushara and Wood in Wisconsin; Allamakee and Clayton in Iowa; Houston and Winona in Minnesota.
Working capital disaster loans up to $2 million are available at 3.675 percent for small businesses, and 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. To be considered for this assistance, eligible entities need to apply by the deadline.
Survivors may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
Businesses may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 18.
