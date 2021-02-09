Scammers claim to be from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, ask for money

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a scam being used in the area. Suspects in this scam are contacting people and claiming to be from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

They are then requesting information or asking victims to send them money. In the event that a law enforcement officer contacts you they will identify themselves if asked and will never request money. If you have been a victim of this scam contact your local jurisdiction to report it. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is currently working to identify the source of this scam.