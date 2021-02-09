 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scammers claim to be from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, ask for money
0 comments

Scammers claim to be from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, ask for money

  • 0

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a scam being used in the area. Suspects in this scam are contacting people and claiming to be from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

They are then requesting information or asking victims to send them money. In the event that a law enforcement officer contacts you they will identify themselves if asked and will never request money. If you have been a victim of this scam contact your local jurisdiction to report it. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is currently working to identify the source of this scam.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News