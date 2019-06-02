Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers was awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Immunization Program’s “BigShot” award in recognition of high immunization coverage rates for adolescents. In 2018, 80 percent of Scenic Bluffs’ adolescent patient population (13-18 year-olds) was up-to-date with their vaccinations for: Tdap 1, Meningococcal up-to-date, and HPV up-to-date. The “BigShot” award was awarded to Scenic Bluffs based off of immunization rates in both Cashton and Norwalk facilities.
Childhood immunizations are critical to protecting children and everyone around them from diseases that are easily spread from person to person. With diseases such measles on the rise in the United States, vaccination is key to preventing the spread of disease. Adults should also make sure they are up-to-date with immunizations.
If you are unsure what immunizations you or your children have received, there are multiple options available. Parents can access their child’s immunization records through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR), contact your medical provider or your local health department.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s Immunization Program, in partnership with local partners, works to eliminate the transmission of vaccine preventable disease through effective immunization programs. Utilizing best practice strategies and evidence-based programming, the steps to achieve this mission include improving the effectiveness of immunization delivery systems, increasing immunization access for all, identifying and eliminating racial, ethnic and other disparities and protecting the community through high immunization rates.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is a nonprofit, community-based primary healthcare provider, caring for western Wisconsin. Scenic Bluffs accepts most private insurance, Wisconsin Medicaid, Medicare and those without insurance. A sliding-fee scale program, called the Healthy Neighbor Plan, is offered to all individuals to help make care more affordable. Scenic Bluffs has Health Centers in both Cashton and Norwalk, dental services in Viroqua and Cashton and behavioral health services in Sparta and Cashton
For more information on Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, visit www.scenicbluffs.org, or call 608-654-5100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.