Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers received a grant award, totaling $63,027, in recognition of clinical quality from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The award was based on Scenic Bluffs’ 2018 clinical performance achievements in the categories of: Health Center Quality Leaders, Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality and maintaining the status of Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH). Scenic Bluffs will use these funds to further improve the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of the healthcare delivered to the communities they serve.
In total, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services awarded nearly $107 million to 1,273 Health Centers in all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia.
"HRSA-funded health centers continue to lead the U.S. healthcare system in providing quality, value-based care to their communities" said HRSA Acting Administrator Tom Engels. "Today we are recognizing nearly all HRSA-funded health centers for their continued improvements on clinical quality measures and supporting them to continue as quality leaders nationwide in the years to come."
Scenic Bluffs is one of 14 health centers in Wisconsin to be recognized for the Quality Improvement Award, and one of two Wisconsin Health Centers to receive the status of a Health Center Quality Leader. Health Center Quality Leaders achieved the best overall clinical performance among all health centers and achieved Gold (top 10%), Silver (top 11-20%), or Bronze top (21-30%) for clinical quality measures (CQMs) in 2018.
Scenic Bluffs has been recognized for the Quality Improvement Award from HRSA since 2014.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is an independent, nonprofit healthcare provider, providing primary care services for patients in Monroe, Vernon, Crawford and La Crosse counties. Scenic Bluffs has Health Centers in both Cashton and Norwalk, dental services in Viroqua and behavioral health services in Sparta.
