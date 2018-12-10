Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers again gained national recognition as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA). The PCMH recognition program was developed to recognize clinician practices that are functioning as medical homes. This recognition has standards to emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.
PCMH is a primary care model that offers services that are relationship-based with an orientation toward the whole person. “NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”
Mari Freiberg, CEO of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, said, “We are committed to quality, improvement, delivering evidence-based care, measuring performance, tracking and responding to patient experiences, and practicing population health management.”
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is a nonprofit, community-based primary healthcare provider, caring for western Wisconsin. Serving La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties, Scenic Bluffs provides primary medical, dental, chiropractic, behavioral health, health education and pharmacy services for patients in the region. Scenic Bluffs has Health Centers in both Cashton and Norwalk, dental services in Viroqua and behavioral health services in Sparta.
