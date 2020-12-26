Scenic Bluffs’ Help Team can assist with community resources

During this time, many may be looking for community resources and information that can help. Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers has three Patient Access Coordinators, known as our Help Team, that assist with community resources.

The Help Team is available to everyone, regardless if they are a patient of the Health Center or not. Services the Help Team can assist with include information on FoodShare, housing, energy assistance, insurance and local community resource agencies.

Below is some information that may be helpful to those looking for assistance.

Information on Payment Assistance:

If you are unable to make your monthly payments on bills due to loss of income during COVID-19, the most important thing to do is call and discuss your options with the servicing company. This applies to home/auto loans, rent, utility bills and other similar bills that are due.

Information on Food Resources: