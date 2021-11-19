Scenic Bluffs offers free Affordable Care Act enrollment services

The open enrollment period for Marketplace insurance, also known as Affordable Care Act, is now open until Jan. 15, 2022. Patient Access Coordinators with Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers can assist individuals with eligibility and benefit questions, as well as guide individuals through changes, updates and enrollment in the right health insurance plan. Appointments can be scheduled at Scenic Bluffs in Cashton by calling 608-654-5100, extension 232. Appointments are available in-person or over the phone. This is a free service that is open to the public.

Scenic Bluffs has Patient Access Coordinators, known as the Help Team, that can assist individuals with locating, understanding and obtaining health insurance. Staff is knowledgeable about healthcare policy changes, benefits and prescription drug programs. Other services the Help Team can assist with include information on FoodShare, housing, energy assistance and local community resource agencies.

Scenic Bluffs is a non-profit, community-based healthcare provider, providing primary care and healthcare access services for patients in the region. Scenic Bluffs accepts Wisconsin Medicaid, Medicare, most private insurance and cares for those without insurance. Additionally, Scenic Bluffs offers a sliding-fee scale program, available to those with or without insurance, which may reduce the cost of care to those who qualify. Qualifications are based-on the individual’s household size and income.

For more information on services provided by Scenic Bluffs, visit scenicbluffs.org or call 608-654-5100.

