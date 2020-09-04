Schools welcome back area students

After many hours of back-to-school planning in light of the coronavirus pandemic, schools started the 2020-21 school year, Tuesday.
The district administrators in Viroqua, De Soto and Westby were emailed questions this week asking how the first day of school went.
Viroqua Area Schools
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said Tuesday was “a great first day.”
“I believe the first day went as well as possible,” he said. “We are extremely excited to be back and welcoming students into our buildings!”
He said drop-off and pick-up of students seemed to go pretty well. “We will continue to make minor changes to both until we are as efficient as possible.”
Like school districts across the state, VAS has many safety precautions in place, including facial coverings.
“We received a ton of positive feedback about being back at school,” Burkhalter said. “We didn’t have any issues with the facial coverings procedures and every student wore a mask.”
The school district is using a hybrid model of educating students. “We have about an 80-20 split for students attending in-person classes versus our virtual options,” Burkhalter said.
In early August, the board of education approved the 2020-21 Back to School Concept Plan, which details how students in grades 7-12 will spend some of their time in school and some engaged in virtual learning. K-6 learning takes place in person five days per week. The district’s goal is to transition back to full in-person teaching and learning as soon as it is safe to do so. The concept plan was developed with the District Leadership Team in consultation with the Vernon County Health Department and Vernon Memorial Healthcare Medical Advisory Team.
Concept Plan Overview
- 4K—two days/week (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
- K-6th Grade—five days/week of in-person learning.
- 7-12 Grade—A/B schedule with two days/week of in-person learning and three days virtual learning.
- There is a full-time virtual option at each grade level.
- Dismissal times are 2:20 p.m. at the elementary and 2:30 p.m. at the middle/high school.
- VAS be re-evaluating its plan mid-quarter, every four-and-a-half weeks, to see if revisions are needed.
The district is also offering a virtual learning option for families who do not yet feel comfortable having their students return to school. This option will offer rigor and opportunities equal to what students experience on campus.
De Soto Area Schools
Linzi Gronning, DAS principal/superintendent, said the district rolled out the school year gradually, bringing in half the student population into each building on different days during the first week.
Stoddard and Prairie View elementary were split in half, with half of the students attending on Sept. 1, the other half on Sept. 2, and all students attending on Sept. 3 and forward.
Gronning said the modified block schedule for De Soto Middle/High school students is taught on Gold and Maroon days. About half of the students attended school on Sept. 1 and 2 and the other half were at school on Sept. 3 and 4. Remote Choice learners, those students learning from home and connecting virtually to the classroom, started on Sept. 3 at all levels.
“This gradual introduction allowed teachers and students to ease into the school year, review new procedures and processes, and become informed on COVID-19 symptoms, prevention strategies, properly wearing PPE, handwashing and physical distancing,” Gronning said. “We were excited to see students in person, re-engage the peer and mentor relationships, and do a little catching up on the time missed with them since last March.”
Students who rode busses to school experienced new protocols because of coronavirus concerns.
“Transportation went smoothly as fewer passengers on the bus allowed for students to experience new boarding, seating and departing protocols,” Gronning said. “The district appreciated the cooperative efforts of parents who transported their child to and from school as they worked their vehicles into the flow of incoming and outgoing buses.”
Gronning said schools conducted “exit” surveys with students and will utilize student ideas and feedback to reinforce what’s working and implement feasible suggestions.
“The district is grateful for the understanding and support parents have provided as the reopening plans were developed, feedback provided through the three virtual town hall meetings, and the positive comments shared out on social media,” Gronning said. “We know that together we can make it a great year, and as one student noted, ‘It’s a great day to be a Pirate!’.”
Gronning said the district has fewer than 4% of elementary students who have elected to start out the school year as Remote Choice learners, and fewer than 10% of middle and high school students combined who elected to Remote Choice Learn or enroll in the De Soto Virtual Charter School.
Westby Area School District
District Administrator Steve Michaels said the first day of school went well.
“All things considered, this was an amazingly smooth start to the year,” Michaels said. “School is different this year, and it has to be for safety purposes. We know that some families aren’t fond of masking, but our students have done an excellent job of following our masking requirement.”
“Our principals’ efforts to schedule the day were effective and the typical times when large groups of students congregate did not occur,” Michaels continued. “Our staff has done an excellent job of understanding that this year will require more effort and energy than any other. ‘All hands on deck’ has taken a whole new meaning this year...and our students, staff, and parents have stepped up.”
The day started with students being dropped off by parent and bus drivers.
“This was outstanding,” Michaels said. “Our students were screened as they entered the buildings, our busses ran on time. We had a few more parents drop off students on the first day (as one would expect). Our staff was well prepared to help students get to where they needed to be.”
The end-of-the day pick-up of students also went smoothly and was done differently than in past school years.
“We made a modification by having high school/middle school students picked up before the elementary students in Westby, and will monitor this for the next couple of weeks,” Michaels said.
Michaels said staff in each building reported to him how smooth the day went. He also received the following parent comment: “I have been telling all sorts of people how impressed I was with all of the staff and how well things went at drop off today!!! I could tell that you had a good plan in place with having teachers outside directing kids to their entrance and then having multiple check points for kids to enter to get their temperatures taken and apply sanitizer. The first day couldn’t have went any smoother, so thank you for all of the extra things you and the WASD did to make that happen!”
The school district is offering three learning options to students and their families – face-to-face instruction, virtual learning and the Rural Virtual Academy.
“Initially, our parent survey indicated that 20% of our students were selecting the virtual option,” Michaels said. “As we approached the start of school, that number went down. Currently (and this will change over the coming weeks), fewer than 15% of our students are attending virtually and over 85% are attending in person.”
Michaels highlighted the difference between homeschooling and the district’s virtual option. “In homeschooling, parents are acting as full-time instructors (making curriculum decisions, evaluating student growth, etc.). In our district’s virtual option, our staff manages the curriculum, delivery, and assessment under the supervision of parents.”
Michaels said the numbers of students participating in the different learning options are shifting day to day.
As of Sept. 1, Westby Area Middle School has a total enrollment of 310 students, total virtual students 38 and RVA students two; Coon Valley Elementary has a total enrollment of 118, total virtual students 17 and RVA student two; Westby Elementary School has a total enrollment of 271, total virtual students 26, RVA students three, homeschool six, alternate open enrollment (to another district including online) 12; and Westby Area High School has a total enrollment 334, total virtual student 45 and RV students six.
