Schools welcome back area students

After many hours of back-to-school planning in light of the coronavirus pandemic, schools started the 2020-21 school year, Tuesday.

The district administrators in Viroqua, De Soto and Westby were emailed questions this week asking how the first day of school went.

Viroqua Area Schools

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said Tuesday was “a great first day.”

“I believe the first day went as well as possible,” he said. “We are extremely excited to be back and welcoming students into our buildings!”

He said drop-off and pick-up of students seemed to go pretty well. “We will continue to make minor changes to both until we are as efficient as possible.”

Like school districts across the state, VAS has many safety precautions in place, including facial coverings.

“We received a ton of positive feedback about being back at school,” Burkhalter said. “We didn’t have any issues with the facial coverings procedures and every student wore a mask.”

The school district is using a hybrid model of educating students. “We have about an 80-20 split for students attending in-person classes versus our virtual options,” Burkhalter said.

In early August, the board of education approved the 2020-21 Back to School Concept Plan, which details how students in grades 7-12 will spend some of their time in school and some engaged in virtual learning. K-6 learning takes place in person five days per week. The district’s goal is to transition back to full in-person teaching and learning as soon as it is safe to do so. The concept plan was developed with the District Leadership Team in consultation with the Vernon County Health Department and Vernon Memorial Healthcare Medical Advisory Team.