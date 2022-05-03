Scott Bjerkos to run for Vernon County Sheriff

Scott Bjerkos announced on May 2 that he is running for Vernon County Sheriff. Bjerkos has served in law enforcement for over 36 years, all with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

Bjerkos is a lifelong Vernon County resident, and currently serves the county as an investigator. As sheriff, Bjerkos will provide county citizens with excellent service and protection.

“I am running for Vernon County Sheriff to provide the community with the best service possible, which is the service they deserve,” said Bjerkos. “As sheriff I will help the public understand how to not become a victim; this starts with protecting our kids, supporting the elderly, and providing the best protection possible in the war on drugs.”

Bjerkos will bring experienced leadership and dedication to the role of Vernon County Sheriff. His expertise is in major crimes, and he has led the charge on several multi-jurisdictional investigations. He has worked undercover as a drug enforcement officer, on federal and state drug cases, and has solved multiple homicides. Bjerkos is the only member of Vernon County Law Enforcement to serve on the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team, which is Wisconsin’s statewide response to meth.

Bjerkos, running for Vernon County Sheriff as a Republican, will be on the ballot in Wisconsin’s primary election, on Aug. 9.

He is the third person to announce their candidacy to fill the position of Sheriff John Spears, who is retiring. The other candidates are Roy Torgerson and Janice Turben

