Scrubs sale to benefit Friends of VMH scholarship program

The Friends of VMH are hosting a Coulee Scrubs sale on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) hospital parking lot. Public welcome.

A percentage of sales will support the Friends of VMH scholarship program. The program assists students pursuing careers in the healthcare industry.

Coulee Scrubs is a women-owned business based out of Onalaska. They offer brand name uniforms and footwear, bags and much more. Earn a $50 credit if you spend $250 or more.

Can’t make it to the sale? You can support the Friends of VMH when you shop online. Go to couleescrubs.com, select Group Sign In and enter code FOVMH. This code is valid Oct. 24 through Oct. 28.

In addition, Muy Caliente Taco Broz food truck will be on site in the VMH hospital parking lot Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until sold out. Sales are cash only.