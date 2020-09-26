Sculptor Gabriela Marvan featured at VIVA Gallery

During the month of October, VIVA Gallery will feature the sculptures of Gabriela (Gaby) Marvan, who creates her pieces using a traditional technique from Mexico. The member artist featured in October is Tom Rhorer, who specializes in nature photography. VIVA’s monthly First Thursday artist reception remains on hold.
Gaby grew up in Cuernavaca, Mexico and now lives in Viroqua. She studied under a master of cartoneria, an art form that came to Mexico from Spain in the 19th century. Using structures of wire, reed frame or clay molds, she applies layers of paper and creates a texture that is smoother and stronger than typical papier-mache.
Many of Gaby’s sculptures celebrate the Day of the Dead, making her the perfect guest artist for October. Like other artists of paper (cartoneros), she creates catrinas (dressed skeleton ladies), Judases (decorated devils), skulls and skeletons such as those used in family and town celebrations from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Her current exhibition is named “Miquiztli” which means death in the Aztec language, and it will be viewed upon opening by a member of the Mexican Consulate from Milwaukee who represents cultural affairs and economic promotion. Gaby is co-founder of the Folk Art Collective, a project that showcases the cultural diversity of Mexico and demonstrates how art relates to traditions.
Tom Rhorer is a nature photographer who lives in the Driftless Area near La Crosse. He concentrates on basic nature documentation, which requires discipline and well-developed skills, especially in macro photography where the smallest of subjects are captured with complete clarity of focus. Tom cares deeply about composition as well as subject matter, drawing on his artistic skills to create prints that not only document but also delight.
Gaby’s sculptures, Tom’s photography and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA throughout the month of October. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this and the status of future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception is normally followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. While restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.
