Sean Burke: Letter to Vernon County readers - Welcome to the Vernon County Times

To our Vernon County readers:

Today, we are excited to share your new Vernon County Times newspaper.

Combining the best of both the Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times, along with new features we think you’ll quite enjoy, we’re pleased to bring this improved newspaper to your home.

It’s now coming to you each Wednesday, just in time for your late week and weekend planning.

Although your newspaper has changed its name, what has not, and will not change, is our commitment to providing the best news and information to this community. For more than 165 and 123 years the Broadcaster and Times, respectively, have been dedicated to high quality and relevant local journalism that keeps you informed and connected. No name change will undermine that commitment.

Yes, we remain the only newspaper that gives a whoop for Westby, Viroqua, Coon Valley, Chaseburg and the surrounding Vernon County community. Thank you for your continued loyalty and support of local journalism.

Enjoy!

Sean Burke

Publisher of the Vernon County Times and President of River Valley Media Group

