Season tickets for the Vernon County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-16, are available at the following locations:
- Viroqua: WCCU, Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank and Nelson Agri-Center;
- Westby: WCCU and Premier Co-op;
- Coon Valley: WCCU.
Season tickets for 6-15-year-old are $5 and 16 years and older are $12; it excludes grandstand events. Again this year is the inclusive season pass for $25, which gets fair-goers in the gate every day of the fair plus the Thursday, Friday and Saturday grandstand events.
Fair-goers can pre-buy wristbands for the Friday night tractor/truck pull and Saturday night demo derby at the fair office at any time during fair week.
Wristbands for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway are $20. The wristbands are good for Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wristbands can be purchased through Mr. Ed’s on Wrist Band Days during fair week.
Back again by popular demand is the youth pedal tractor pull on Saturday at 11 a.m. by the milk house. Harness racing is Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Saturday features the draft horse show at 9:45 a.m. The antique tractor pull is Thursday night. The Badger State Tractor Pull is Friday night. The demo derby takes place Saturday night. In addition, there will be chainsaw carving Friday and Saturday.
New on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage is The Memories, T.C. Hatter & Marcianne, along with the cricket spitting contest and local home grown talent daily to name a few.
For up-to-date information, go to www.vernoncountyfair.com.
