Seasonal weight restrictions on county trunk highways begin Monday

Pursuant to Section 349.16 Wisconsin Statutes, the Vernon County Highway Department advises that seasonal weight restrictions will be imposed on all county trunk highways effective Monday, March 8.

They are as follows:

Total number of axles: Two axles; Maximum gross weight: 8 ton (16,000 pounds);

Total number of axles: Three or more axles (straight truck); Maximum gross weight: 13 ton (26,000 pounds);

Total number of axles: Combination vehicles (tractor and trailer); Maximum gross weight: 18 ton (36,000 pounds).

As per section 349.16 (3) exemptions may be made to allow vehicles carrying commodities that are used to perform those services that are reasonable and necessary to promote the public health, safety and welfare. In accordance with this section, vehicles exclusively carrying milk from the point of production to the primary market, emergency vehicles, school buses, county maintenance vehicles, and commercial refuse trucks carrying refuse to the county landfill are exempt from these restrictions. Special concessions may be made in emergency situations on a case-by-case basis.

This notice does not include town roads. Townships will need to be contacted directly for the status of their seasonal weight restrictions.

According to a press release issued by Phil Hewitt, Vernon County Highway Commissioner, restrictions will remain in effect until all highways have regained their strength. This ending date is weather dependent, but on average, occurs around mid- to late April.

