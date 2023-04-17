This month there will be a new system, whereby patrons will be greeted by Harry (as usual), then by a large sign showing the day’s selections and asking if there is anything patrons do not want. Patrons will proceed to the line, with car trunk or hatch open, and let the next greeter know how many households they want, number in each household, number of seniors and children, and whether there is something from the menu they do not want. A crew of North Crawford students will load the cars. Food pantry organizers ask for patience during this transition, as they work to streamline the procedure.