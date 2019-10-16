Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile pantry will roll into Gays Mills, Wednesday, Oct. 23. Patrons will receive over 60 pounds of delicious, nutritious food. The registration table often has new recipes to try, using many of the items.
Patrons are asked to gather at the Gays Mills Community Center, 121 Main St., between 1 and 1:15 p.m., and then at 1:30 p.m., Cindy will begin the registration. There are no income guidelines, but patrons will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In September, volunteers filled carts for 146 households, from 18 communities in the Driftless area. Those families represented 368 people, 100 of them seniors and 112 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos a 608-872-2583 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.