Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile pantry will roll into Gays Mills on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Patrons will receive over 60 pounds nutritious food. The registration table often has new recipes to try, using many of the items.
Did you know that it is the mission of Second Harvest to end hunger in southwestern Wisconsin by partnering with local communities? Gays Mills has been been one of those communities, convenient to so many, receiving and distributing the bounty it provides. Rain or shine, patrons will be greeted a crew of volunteers. Gather between 1 and 1:15 p.m., and then at 1:30 p.m. Cindy will begin the registration. There are no income guidelines, but you will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In August, volunteers filled carts for 132 households, from 18 communities in the Driftless area. Those families represented 275 people, 114 of them seniors and 62 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.
