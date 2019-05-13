Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile food pantry will be at 212 Main St. in Gays Mills, Wednesday, May 22. Patrons will received about 60-70 pounds of food.
Patrons are asked to gather between 1 and 1:15 p.m., and then at 1:30 p.m., Cindy will begin the registration. There are no income guidelines, but you will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
We’re still in need of people to share their experience with Second Harvest, so please consider talking with Lorraine or JoAnn and telling us your story. First-time patrons will be asked how they learned about the mobile food pantry.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In April, Second Harvest welcomed 170 households, from 18 communities. Those families represented 353 people, 118 of them seniors and 96 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.
