The Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile food pantry arrives at 212 Main St. in Gays Mills Wednesday, Nov. 28. Visit with friends in line, starting between 1 and 1:15 p.m., as there will be plenty of food, even for later arrivals. Cindy Kohles will try to open the door at 1:30 p.m. and start registering people.
As usual, each household will receive about 60 pounds of diverse food products including meats, fresh and preserved produce, canned goods and breads. Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
Patrons do not need to meet income guidelines; but, they will be asked to initial a sheet indicating the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus), as well as the name of their local post office. Second Harvest would really appreciate any feedback about your experience and/or how the mobile pantry has helped your family, so please consider talking with Lorraine or JoAnn and sharing your story. First-time patrons will be asked how they learned about the mobile food pantry.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In October, 148 households came to the mobile foo pantry, about the same number as in September. Those families included 343 people, 127 of them seniors and 88 children. Recipients came from 16 communities in four counties.
For details, call Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583.
