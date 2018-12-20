The Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile food pantry arrives by sleigh, at 212 Main St. in Gays Mills on Wednesday, Dec. 26. It’s the day after Christmas, but Santa and Second Harvest decided to deliver extra presents, so come to fill your pantry with food and goodies the elves will distribute.
Visit with friends in line, starting between 1 and 1:15 p.m., as there will be plenty of food, even for later arrivals. Cindy will try to open the door at 1:30 p.m. and start registering and welcoming people. As usual, each household will receive about 60 pounds of diverse food products including meats, fresh and preserved produce, canned goods and breads. Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
Patrons do not need to meet income guidelines when they register; but, they will be asked to initial a sheet indicating the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus), as well as the name of their local post office. Second Harvest would appreciate any feedback about your experience and/or how the mobile pantry has helped your family, so please consider talking with Lorraine or JoAnn and sharing your story.
First-time patrons will be asked how they learned about the mobile food pantry.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In November, 155 households were welcomed to the pantry, up from October. Those families included 357 people, 137 of them seniors and 91 children. Recipients came from 20 communities in four counties.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with any questions.
