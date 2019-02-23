The Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile food pantry will deliver food to 212 Main St. in Gays Mills, Wednesday, Feb. 27. Patrons can gather between 1 and 1:15 p.m., and then at 1:30 p.m., Cindy will begin the registration process. On average, each household will receive about 60 pounds of diverse food products, including meats, fresh and preserved produce, canned goods and breads. Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
The registration process goes smoothly when patrons arrive in the building. Patrons do not need to meet income guidelines; but, they will be asked to initial a sheet indicating the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus), as well as the name of their local post office. Could you share feedback about your experience and/or how the mobile pantry has helped your family? If so, consider talking with Lorraine or JoAnn and sharing your story. First-time patrons will be asked how they learned about the mobile food pantry.
Bring sturdy bags, boxes or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.