The Second Harvest Foodbank’s mobile food pantry will be at 212 Main St. in Gays Mills Wednesday, Aug. 28. Patrons receive more thatn 60 pounds of food. The registration table often has new recipes to try, using many of the items.
Last month there were all manner of meats, canned goods, pizza, breads and a variety of produce. Gather between 1 and 1:15 p.m., and then at 1:30 p.m., Cindy will begin the registration, which goes smoothly. There are no income guidelines, but you will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
If you haven’t shared a story with one of our volunteers, please consider talking with Lorraine, Cindy or JoAnn. Second Harvest really needs your feedback and no names are needed. The service they provide puts food on the table. First-time patrons will be asked how they learned about the mobile food pantry.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In July, volunteers filled carts for 120 households, from 18 communities. Those families represented 246 people, 106 of them seniors and 56 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos or 608-872-2583 with questions.
