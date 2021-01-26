 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry cancels stop in Gays Mills
0 comments

Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry cancels stop in Gays Mills

  • 0

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry stop in Gays Mills scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been canceled. There exists a possibility that it could be rescheduled for sometime next week.

People are advised to listen to the radio for updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News