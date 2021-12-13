Second Harvest mobile food pantry comes to Gays Mills Dec. 22

Santa and Second Harvest’s mobile food pantry arrive by “sleigh," Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 212 Main St., Gays Mills, to distribute food from 2 to 3 p.m.
Santa's elves will be waiting to fill your vehicles with gifts of meat, produce, dairy and other surprises. Depending on the weather, there may be a new routine to follow; but in any event, come to the parking lot, where you will be directed to line up in your cars, open car trunks, and stop at each traffic cone to receive the food.
In November, volunteers gave out food for 190 households.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.