Second Harvest mobile food pantry stops in Gays Mills Dec. 23
Second Harvest will bring its mobile food pantry to Gays Mills Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to line up in their cars on Main Street, in front of the old community building, open their vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and wait for volunteers to direct them to a well-run assembly line, staffed by more volunteers.

As patrons drive to each station, their car will be loaded with prepacked boxes and bags. Patrons will receive meat, dairy products, as well as a box filled with canned goods, produce, snacks, mixes and pasta. As always, Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent the coronavirus spreading to the community. Please remember to remain in your car.

Last month volunteers filled cars with enough food for 170 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184) or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.

