Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry stops in Gays Mills Dec. 17

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be in Gays Mills at 212 Main St., Tuesday, Dec. 17. Patrons will receive more than 60 pounds of delicious, nutritious food.
Snow or shine, patrons will be greeted by the friendly faces of the crew of volunteers. And speaking of that falling white stuff, Second Harvest’s inclement weather policy is that if the Madison or Gays Mills’ schools are closed due to weather, there will be no scheduled delivery that day. The door will open for registration at 1:30 p.m., so stay warm at home or in your car until between 1 and 1:15 p.m. There are no income guidelines, but you will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
Please bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In November, volunteers filled carts for 131 households, from all around the Driftless area. Those families represented 366 people, 106 of them seniors and 116 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with any questions.