Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry stops in Gays Mills Feb. 24

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be back in downtown Gays Mills, Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m., to share the food donated by local businesses and individuals concerned for community need.

Patrons are asked to line their cars up on Main Street, in front of the old community building, open their vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and look for Harry to direct them to the assembly line, staffed by familiar volunteers. Patrons follow the orange cones to each station, where they will be given prepacked boxes and bags filled with an assortment of meat, dairy products, canned goods, produce, snacks, mixes and pasta.

As always, Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent the COVID-19 virus spreading to the community, so visitors are asked to remain in their cars. Last month volunteers gave out food for 160 households.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.

