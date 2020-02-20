Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry stops in Gays Mills Feb. 26

Second Harvest’s Mobile Food Pantry will stop at 212 Main St. in Gays Mills, Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 2-3 p.m.
Patrons are asked to enter the side door of the building at 1:30 p.m., when Cindy will begin the registration.
There are no income guidelines, but patrons will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus).
Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited.
Please remember to bring sturdy bags, boxes, or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site.
Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In January, volunteers filled carts for 136 households from 18 communities in the Driftless area. Those families represented 410 people, 91 of them seniors and 148 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.