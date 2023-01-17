 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Harvest mobile food pantry stops in Gays Mills Jan. 25

Circle Jan. 25 on your calendars for the next arrival of the Second Harvest truck in Gays Mills. That’s Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m., at the parking lot behind 212 Main St.

To fill our fridges and pantries and to put meals on our tables, there will be meats, produce, dairy and other miscellaneous goodies waiting. Just follow the lineup, directed by Harry, open your vehicles’ trunks and say hello to the friendly volunteers while you remain in the warmth of your car.

In December, volunteers gave out food for 190 households.

Call JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.

