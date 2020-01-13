Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry stops in Gays Mills Jan. 22

Snow or no, come for the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry’s food giveaway on Wednesday, Jan. 22. And speaking of that falling white stuff, Second Harvest's inclement weather policy is that if the Madison or Gays Mills’ schools are closed due to weather, there will be no scheduled delivery that day. As in the past, the mobile pantry stops at 212 Main St. in Gays Mills. Second Harvest brings a generous selection of meat, canned goods, baked goods and produce.
Patrons will be greeted by the friendly faces of a crew of volunteers. Enter the side door of the building at 1:30 p.m., when Cindy will begin the registration. There are no income guidelines, but you will be asked the number of people in the household, including children, adults (18-59) and seniors (60-plus). Per Second Harvest Foodbank’s regulations, smoking in line outside is strictly prohibited. Please respect others in line by not smoking.
Patrons are asked to bring sturdy bags, boxes or baskets to hold the food received, since a limited number of boxes are available on site. Volunteers will assist by moving food to vehicles as needed.
In December, volunteers filled carts for 151 households, from 18 communities in the Driftless area. Those families represented 371 people, 117 of them seniors and 105 children.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 if you have questions.