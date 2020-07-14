Second Harvest mobile food pantry stops in Gays Mills July 22

Second Harvest's mobile food pantry will be at the old Gays Mills community building, 212 Main St., Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Patrons are asked to line up (and stay) in their cars on Main Street in front of the former community hall. Patrons will then be directed to an assembly line, manned by volunteers. As patrons drive to each station, a volunteer will load prepacked boxes and bags into the car. Patrons will receive meat, dairy products, as well as a box filled with canned goods, produce, chips, mixes and pasta. Second Harvest is being vigilant about the coronavirus, and is doing everything necessary to ensure safety.
Organizers have had three months of the new system. Each month volunteers have filled cars, representing 150 households. Because of this new procedure, organizers will not be registering families as has been done in the past.
Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with questions.
