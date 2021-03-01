Second Harvest mobile food pantry stops in Gays Mills March 10, 24

The Second Harvest mobile food pantry will make two stops in Gays Mills -- Wednesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 24. The pantry will be located at 212 Main St. from 2 to 3 p.m. both days.

The mobile pantry has an excess of donations this month, and Second Harvest has chosen Gays Mills to help give it away. As more and more families are seeking help bridging the gap caused by loss of work or pandemic-related shortages, Second Harvest has been a huge partner in supplying much-needed food.

Patrons are asked to line up their cars on Main Street, in front of the old community building, open their vehicle’s trunk or hatch door, and look for Harry to direct them to the assembly line. Follow the orange cones to each station, and volunteers will give out prepacked boxes and bags filled with an assortment of meat, dairy products, canned goods, produce, snacks, mixes and pasta. As always, Second Harvest and its volunteers are being extremely careful to prevent COVID-19 spreading to the community, so please remember to remain in the car.

Call Cindy Kohles at 608-872-2184 or JoAnn Gonos at 608-872-2583 with any questions.

